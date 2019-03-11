FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Senior happenings

• Ukulele class — Lynn Young will teach a class for beginners and those who can already play chords G, D, C and A. The classes are free, but instruments are not provided. Sign up by March 11 at The Hub on Smith for classes set for 1 p.m. each Tuesday from March 12 through April 30.

• Weaving for arthritis — The right activity in the fingers can help maintain flexibility. Participants will try their hands at braiding recycled materials to make trivets, cushions and more. All supplies will be provided. Sign up by March 15 at The Hub on Smith for the classes set for March 19 and March 26 from 9:30-11 a.m.

• Coffee with a Cop — Get to know Sheridan police officers at 9 a.m. March 13 in the lobby of The Hub on Smith.

• Conversations in History — Helen Laumann and the Sheridan County Historical Society will lead the discussion on the tie flume. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at The Hub on Smith.

