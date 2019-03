SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block North Carlin Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Smoke alarm activated, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:39 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 1:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Papago Drive, 5:03 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Sparking electrical cord, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 9:25 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported this weekend.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 2:16 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Medical, North Carlin Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Trauma, Wyoming Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Trauma, Mountains Shadows Boulevard, 3:33 p.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:17 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Colony Park Drive, 1:10 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 2:11 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 5:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 6:29 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 11:17 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:36

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:23 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Assisting Sheriff’s Office, West 15th Street, 3:17 a.m.

• Assisting Sheriff’s Office, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 a.m.

• Harassment, Holmes Avenue, 8:26 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Fire — drill, Hill Pond Drive, 9:19 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, West 12th Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Works Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Burglary cold, West Brundage Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Burkitt Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Loucks Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 3:23 p.m.

• Road Hazard, Grove Drive, 3:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Threat, Sheridan Area, 4:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 6:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 8:01 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 10:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 3:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Curfew violation, West Burkitt Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Eighth Street, 1:38 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Disturbing peace, West Alger Avenue, 1:57 a.m.

• Hit and run, Lewis Street, 7:49 a.m.

• DUI, Sugarland Drive, 9:11 a.m.

• Threats; cold, Emerson Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Long Drive, 11:12 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Bellevue Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Fraud, Delphi Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Snow removal, Meridian Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sixth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Burkitt Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 1:55 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Edwards Drive, 2:27 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:00 p.m.

• Theft of service, East Alger Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 6:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bryant Street, 8:26 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 9:39 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 11:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Barking dog, East Whitney Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 4:22 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 4:55 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Demple Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fourth Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, 11th Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Third Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Snow removal, Wyoming Avenue, 1:13 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Thorne- Rider Park, 4:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Lane, 5:38 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Assisting Sheriff’s Office, Johnson Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Open container, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 12:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Highway 338; mile marker 15, 3:17 a.m.

• Animal welfare, U.S. Highway 14, Banner, 7:28 a.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Peno Road, 4:15 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, I-90 Eastbound; mile marker 17, 5:58 p.m.

• Traffic accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:51 p.m.

• Lost property, East Alger Avenue; East Seymour Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Meade Creek Road; mile marker 3, 7:34 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:46 a.m.

• Accident, Box Cross Road, 9:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road; mile marker 2, 12:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 2:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 3:37 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 East; mile marker 10, Banner, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 193; mile marker 103, Banner, 11:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Highway 343, Dayton, 1:17 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 1:22 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:06 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 6:37 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Highway 87; mile marker 26, 8:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Nicholas J Bell, 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sierra B Capps, 19, Billings, Montana, possession of Marijuana, minor with alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael L Daniels, 60, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachary T Grasky, 21, Sheridan, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse M Krum, 20, Billings, Montana, DUI, driving under suspension, interference with officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Angelena E Lafave, 52, Lame Deer, Montana, courtesy hold, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody V Lind, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua R Merkey, 32, Sheridan, Child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan T Schaff, 21, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Douglas S Amend, 27, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, expired registration, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Leah S Henderson, 22, Clearmont, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amy E Lepe-Schmit, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tina M Martinez, 37, Ranchester, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua L Ring, 32, Sheridan, DUI, following too close, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Alexander W Smiley, 24, Sheridan, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan J Weaver, 19, Sheridan, minor in possession of alcohol, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of paraphernalia, defraud of innkeeper, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

• Angel M Yager, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Christopher A Fuentes, 36, Sheridan, DUI, speeding in 75mph zone, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Jay T Grant, 35, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Miram Old Crow, 34, Lodge Grass, Montana, possession of controlled substance/plant form, interference with officer, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: n/a

Number of releases for the previous day: n/a