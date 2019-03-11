Local briefs

Local organizations team up for ski, snowshoe event

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Wyoming Wilderness Association and The Hub on Smith will team up to provide winter fun Thursday.

The group will head to Antelope Butte for a hike or ski on flat-groomed trails. The trek is three miles roundtrip and attendees should bring their own lunch. It will be easy to moderate level of difficulty. The trip is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sign up at WWA by calling 307-672-2751 or The Hub by calling 307-672-2240 by March 12.

Chamber lunch to feature legislative recap

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will feature a recap of the recent legislative session.

The lunch will take place Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

Legislators planning to attend tentatively include Sen. Bo Biteman, Rep. Mark Jennings, Rep. Mark Kinner, Sen. Dave Kinskey and Rep. Richard Tass.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or by sending an email to info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Lecture to focus on alternative forage crops

SHERIDAN — A lecture planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sheridan College will focus on the utilization of alternative forage crops for beef production.

Rebecca Atkinson, animal science instructor at Sheridan College, will discuss potential solutions for livestock producers looking for a cheaper high-protein forage option.

Atkinson is a Wyoming native who earned her PhD in ruminant nutrition from the University of Wyoming.

For more information, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu. The event is free and open to the public.

The lecture will take place in the Mars Agriculture Center, located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Scholarship available through Wyoming Homemakers

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Homemakers will offer a scholarship to help further the goals of a student.

Applications for the $500 scholarship are due Friday. The scholarship is awarded on financial need, scholarship, leadership, citizenship and community involvement. The scholarship will go to a continuing education student who is a resident of the state of Wyoming and a sophomore, junior or senior in college.

The student awarded must meet one of the following criteria: attend an accredited Wyoming community college; attend the University of Wyoming; attend an affiliated college in the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program or a reciprocal tuition program; attend a Wyoming trade school for education; or be taking online classes while living in Wyoming.

The guidelines and an application form are available from financial aid offices in any Wyoming college. Online information is available at www.collegescholarships.com or by emailing wyominghomemakers@gmail.com. Return full application to Beverly Reed, 1003 Dull Center Road, Douglas, WY 82633.