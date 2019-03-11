FFA chapters, members to earn recognition

SHERIDAN — Local FFA chapters earned recognition in the Wyoming FFA Chapter Award Program, which recognizes chapters actively implementing the mission and strategies of the organization.

“Our chapter award program focuses on chapters that are engaged in growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture,” said Stacy Broda, Wyoming FFA State Advisor. “Chapters are evaluated on and recognized for providing valuable educational experiences for the entire membership.”

Chapters participate in an on-site evaluation by the Wyoming State FFA officers and submit a written application. The applications are evaluated by education and business professionals and are ranked as 1, 2 or 3-star chapters.

John B. Kendrick FFA was recognized as a three-star chapter, while Clear Creek FFA earned recognition as a two-star chapter.

The top 10 percent of the chapters become eligible for Wyoming’s Chapter of the Year award. That award, Broda said, is presented to the chapter stands out both on paper and in real life.

Chapters will receive their awards at the 2019 Wyoming FFA State Convention on April 10 in Cheyenne.

Beyond chapter recognition, FFA members can earn individual awards, too. A total of 184 members representing 49 chapters will earn the Wyoming State FFA degree in April.

When students enroll in agriculture education and FFA, they select a hands-on program of work, known as a SAE. These programs help solidify concepts learned in the classroom or through FFA experiences, and incorporate the student’s individual interests and goals. SAEs can include animal production, agribusiness experience or placement in an agriculture business or company.

“The state degree is given to the top FFA members in the Wyoming FFA. Less than 10 percent of our members earn the degree each year, marking it as a significant accomplishment,” Broda said. “Each recipient has shown growth in their SAE as well as demonstrated leadership, scholastic achievement and participation in community service activities.”

The following local students will earn their degrees in April:

• Clear Creek FFA —Kristin Klaahsen, John Malli, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith

• John B. Kendrick FFA — Wyatt Ankney, Hunter Benedict, Tristin Clark, Dane Hansen, Cody Hope, Betty Ann Jerney, AdMarie McGuire, Leif Norskog

• Tongue River FFA — Aaron Jensen, Theron Kalasinsky