National Geographic writer to present Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Mark Jenkins, the Wyoming Excellence Writer in Residence, will discuss his latest adventure — 4,000-year-old hidden paintings in the mountains in Namibia — with a free talk at Sheridan College on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

Jenkins will present “A Journey into the Ancient Namib Desert: Rock Paintings, a Vanished People and Water Scarcity” as part of the “World to Wyoming Tour,” which spans towns across the state. 

Brandberg, Namibia’s highest mountain, conceals the greatest collection of rock paintings on Earth. Hidden in the shade beneath granite boulders — where an extinct tribe once escaped the scorching heat of the Namib Desert — 4,000-year-old paintings depict a lost world of giraffes and elephants, snakes and springbok, bowhunters and community celebrations.

On assignment for National Geographic as a writer in 2015, Jenkins climbed Brandberg in 120-degree heat to explore this alfresco art museum and reflect on the challenges of water scarcity then and now.

Jenkins’ talk will be at the concert hall for Whitney Center for the Arts, located at 1 Whitney Lane.

By |Mar. 11, 2019|

