Ucross announces spring 2019 artists in residence

UCROSS — Ucross, a prestigious artist residency program and creative laboratory for the arts, recently announced the recipients of its spring 2019 fellowships. Fifty-four visual artists, writers, playwrights, composers and more were selected from nearly 400 applicants to utilize uninterrupted time, studio space and living accommodations on the 20,000-acre ranch at the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains.

Cheryl Strayed (”Wild”) and Hannah Gadsby (”Nanette”) are among the creatives visiting Ucross in the spring 2019 season. The artists work in a diverse range of creative disciplines, including fiction, nonfiction, playwriting, poetry, music, dance, painting, mixed-media, drawing and sculpture. Residencies range from two to six weeks and there is no charge to artists.

Ucross was founded in 1981 by Raymond Plank, who passed away in November 2018. Ucross has provided more than 2,000 residencies to some of the world’s most accomplished artists. Ucross has been home to ten Pulitzer Prize winners, eight MacArthur “genius” grantees, seven Tony Award winners, six National Book Award winners, and two Academy Award winners.

The spring 2019 list includes artists who hail from 17 different states throughout the U.S., as well as Athens, Greece, and the United Kingdom. It also includes artists coming to Ucross through partnerships with The Ford Family Foundation, the PEN/Hemingway Awards, the Marion International Fellowship for the Visual and Performing Arts, the Herb Alpert Award, and The Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists; which since 2017 has awarded two Fellowships annually to Native American visual artists at all stages of their professional careers.

Ten artists are in residence at one time, typically a mix of four visual artists, four writers and two composers.

The full list of spring 2019 artists in residence:

Literature: Susan C. Briante, Yalitza Ferreras, Nikki A. Greene, Vernita Hall, Scott Hutchins, Roger King, Lisa Ko, Helen Elaine Lee, Marie Mutsuki Mockett, Yxta Maya Murray, Amy Parker, Ashley Robinson, Isabella Spann, Cheryl Strayed, Anika Streitfeld, Mika Taylor, Alia Volz, Karen McCarthy Woolf

Visual arts: Jarrod Beck, Rhona Bitner, Heidi Brandow, Zoë Charlton, Mateo Galvano, Laura Tanner Graham, Lisa Hochstein, Ann Kresge, Joanna Keane López, Carolyn Monastra, Margaret Pettee Olsen, Barbara Pearsall, Anne Austin Pearce, Mark Ritchie, Brooke Steiger, Cara Tomlinson, Karen Vance

Music/dance: Taylor Ho Bynum, Carmel Dean*, Victoria Haggblom, Daniel Kellogg, John Kelly, Ginger Krebs, Pamela Madsen, Matthew Dean Marsh*, Dave Munsick, Leah Reid, Glen Whitehead

Theater: Nathan Alan Davis, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Hannah Gadsby, Philip Himberg, Michael R. Jackson, Yasmina Reggad, Raquel Salas Rivera, Alix Sobler