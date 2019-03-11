FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SMH Foundation announces more than $100,000 in equipment funding

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation representatives presented a check to the hospital board of trustees for more than $100,000 for equipment upgrades at the hospital recently. A result of the approval of eight different grants, the funding will go toward support for direct patient care in multiple hospital departments.

“The foundation’s efforts to raise needed dollars are vital in countless ways,” Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said. “Sheridan’s strong history of philanthropy has helped to build healing environments for areas such as the Watt Dialysis Center, Griffith Emergency Department and Welch Cancer Center. It has helped ensure our expert physicians and teams throughout the hospital have the equipment and technology to provide the best patient-centered care possible.”

These specific unrestricted funds will help purchase needed equipment for the emergency department, intensive care unit, cardiac cath lab, surgery, outpatient lab and radiology.

Mar. 11, 2019

