Girl Scouts participate in World Thinking Day

SHERIDAN — Eighteen Sheridan area Girl Scouts joined at least 100 other Wyoming Girl Scouts for World Thinking Day March 9 in Casper. Ten Sheridan adult volunteers accompanied the Girls Scouts.

World Thinking Day is a global Girl Scout Girl Guide tradition that involves troops from 150 member nations who choose to reach out to and learn about girls living in other countries.

Sheridan Girl Scouts combined talents to complete a multi-sensory informational booth about what they’ve learned about Brazil.

Samples of popular Brazilian treat Brigadeiro made by Sheridan Ambassador Troop 1333 were offered at the booth.

In addition, Cadet and Senior Girl Scouts wore colorful “carnival” masks and greeted attendees in Portuguese. They also planned to sing a nursery rhyme in both English and Portuguese and demonstrate a popular hopscotch-like game.

Another part of World Thinking Day is a voluntary contribution to the Juliette Low World Friendship Fund, which assists Girl Scouts with opportunities for international travel.

The event launches Girl Scout Week, which begins March 10.