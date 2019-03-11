SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the case of a bull elk poached in northern Sheridan County the evening of March 6.

The bull elk was shot on private property along Pass Creek Road.

The head of the elk was removed along with the back straps and both hindquarters. The front shoulders and tenderloins were left on the carcass to waste.

A flatbed pickup truck with a grill guard was observed in the area that evening, but no other identifying information is available. The truck was seen in Wyoming and traveling toward Montana.

The hunting season for bull elk in that hunt area closed on Nov. 5, 2018.

A cash reward is available for those who provide evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person who takes a big game animal without a license or out of season.

Anyone with information about this poaching incident can contact Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma at 307-655-9495, the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418 or call the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips can also be reported online by visiting the Game and Fish website at www.wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching or by texting keyword WGFD and the message to 847-411.

Anyone reporting a tip can remain anonymous.