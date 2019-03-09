Broncs bounced

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team’s season came to a shocking and unceremonious conclusion Friday night in the semifinals of the state tournament. The top-seeded Broncs fell to No. 3-seeded Campbell County 71-68 at the Casper Events Center. Sheridan’s Parker Christensen hoisted a would-be, game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it misfired.

Sheridan led 48-47 ahead of the game’s final quarter and took a five-point lead with just a few minutes left to play. Sheridan will play in the third-place game against Cheyenne East Saturday at 3 p.m. at Casper College.

The Broncs led 63-62 with 1:22 to play when Gus Wright fouled Trase Olsen on a 3-point attempt. Wright was also whistled for a technical foul and a one-point lead for Sheridan turned into a four-point, 67-63, deficit.

The Camels extended their lead to as many as six in the final minute before settling for the three-point victory.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan pouring in a game-high 29 points. Wright added 19 points and Sam Lecholat recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Broncs shot 49 percent (26 of 53) from the floor and just 22 percent (4 of 18) from 3-point land. Campbell County connected on 46.8 percent (22 of 47) of its field-goal attempts and 26 percent (5 of 19) of its 3-point shots.

The Camels held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 34-29 lead into halftime. Campbell County will battle No. 1-seeded Kelly Walsh in the title game Saturday.