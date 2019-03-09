Thunderbirds edge Cougars, will meet Generals in title game

SHERIDAN — Casper College outlasted Western Nebraska Community College in the Region IX semifinals Friday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. The No. 2-seeded Thunderbirds claimed a 104-97 victory over the No. 1-seeded Cougars and will play Sheridan College in the championship game Saturday.

Casper’s Isaac Bonton put on a show, pouring in a game-high 41 points. Teammate Wilfried Likayi recorded a double-double consisting of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Amin Adamu added 15 points, while Zion Tordorff and Broc Finstuen chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Thunderbirds shot 52 percent (40 of 77) from the floor and 41 percent (7 of 17) from 3-point land.

The Cougars connected on 45 percent (35 of 78) of their field-goal attempts and 30 percent (12 of 40) of their 3-point attempts.

Western Nebraska’s Jervay Green had a special night in his own right.

He posted a 38-point scoring effort, which included seven 3-pointers. Elie Cadet tallied 18 points, while Dru Kuxhausen and Martin Roub added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Casper led 49-40 at halftime and extended that cushion to as many as 22 points in the second half. But the Cougars made a strong push. Western Nebraska trimmed its deficit down to as little as three points with 48 seconds to play, but a Bonton 3 represented the final dagger.