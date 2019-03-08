FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Tribley named as new college president

Home|Breaking News, Local News, News|Tribley named as new college president

SHERIDAN — Walter Tribley was announced as the new president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District Friday afternoon by the NWCCD board.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tribley as our next president,” NWCCD board chair Norleen Healy said in a press release. “His knowledge, experience and passion for the community college mission make him the ideal selection.”

Tribley has served as superintendent and president of the Monterey Peninsula Community College District in California since December 2012. He will begin his tenure in July and replace Paul Young, who has served as president since 2010 and announced his decision to retire last October.

Tribley was one of three finalists for the position. Other finalists were Jon Connolly, President of Sussex County Community College, and Leah Barrett, NWCCD vice president of student affairs.

By |Mar. 8, 2019|

About the Author:

Ryan Patterson joined The Sheridan Press staff as a reporter covering education, business and sports in August 2017. He's a native of Wisconsin and graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor's in journalism in May 2017. Email him at: ryan.patterson@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN