Tribley named as new college president

SHERIDAN — Walter Tribley was announced as the new president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District Friday afternoon by the NWCCD board.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tribley as our next president,” NWCCD board chair Norleen Healy said in a press release. “His knowledge, experience and passion for the community college mission make him the ideal selection.”

Tribley has served as superintendent and president of the Monterey Peninsula Community College District in California since December 2012. He will begin his tenure in July and replace Paul Young, who has served as president since 2010 and announced his decision to retire last October.

Tribley was one of three finalists for the position. Other finalists were Jon Connolly, President of Sussex County Community College, and Leah Barrett, NWCCD vice president of student affairs.