Tournament briefs

Thunderbirds cruise past Trojans

SHERIDAN — Casper College advanced in the first quarterfinal of the Region IX tournament at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Thursday. The No. 2-seeded Thunderbirds downed No. 3-seeded Trinidad State Junior College 84-61.

Casper will play No. 1-seeded Western Nebraska Community College in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.

Amin Adamu and Isaac Bonton paced Casper with 20 points apiece. Jalen Harris came off the bench and tallied 13 points, while Broc Finstuen chipped in 12 points. The Thunderbirds shot 49 percent (30 of 61) from the floor and 43 percent (9 of 21) from 3-point land.

David Muenkat led Trinidad State with 18 points off the bench, and Goy Wang scored 10. The Trojans connected on 35 percent (20 of 58) of their field-goal attempts and just 12 percent (3 of 25) of their 3-point attempts.

Cougars take care of Lancers

SHERIDAN — Western Nebraska Community College moved past the Region IX tournament quarterfinals inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Thursday. The No. 1-seeded Cougars toppled No. 6-seeded Eastern Wyoming College 83-62.

Western Nebraska will play No. 2-seeded Casper College in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.

Dru Kuxhausen led the Cougars with 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. Martin Roub added 18 points, which also included a quartet of treys, while Jervay Green and TJ O’Conner chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Western Nebraska hit 48 percent (29 of 60) of its field-goal attempts and 48 percent (14 of 29) of its shots from beyond the 3-point line.

Jonathan Arvidsson paced the Lancers with 18 points, and Brandon Meadows tallied 11 points. Eastern Wyoming connected on 35 percent (22 of 63) of its field-goal attempts and 31 percent (11 of 36) of its treys.

Knights set to play Generals

SHERIDAN — North Platte Community College took care of business in the Region IX tournament quarterfinals inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Thursday. The No. 2-seeded Knights defeated No. 5-seeded Central Wyoming College 91-78.

North Platte advances to play No. 1-seeded Sheridan College Friday at 7 p.m.

Courtney Murrell paced the Knights, recording a double-double consisting of 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Tim Johnson added 21 points, while Ilya Tyrtyshnik and Edgars Kaufmanis scored 20 and 11 points, respectively.

North Platte made 53 percent (39 of 74) of its field-goal attempts and 40 percent (6 of 15) of its shots from 3-point land.

James Woods led Central Wyoming with 21 points. Connor Nelson tallied 19 points, while Devin Rottweiler and Taylor Tidzump added 17 and 10 points, respectively.

The Rustlers connected on 42 percent (28 of 66) of their shots from the floor and 35 percent (12 of 34) from beyond the 3-point line.