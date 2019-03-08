Broncs ease into semifinals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team cruised in its state quarterfinal matchup against Evanston Thursday at Casper College. The No. 1-seeded Broncs dominated the No. 4-seeded Red Devils 67-42.

Sheridan will take on No. 3-seeded Campbell County in the semifinals at the Casper Events Center Friday at 9 p.m.

Tristan Bower paced the Broncs with 16 points Thursday.

Sam Lecholat recorded a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Parker Christensen added 14 points, and Gus Wright chipped in 11 points.

Sheridan shot 54 percent (27 of 50) from the floor and 42 percent (6 of 14) from 3-point land. The Broncs held Evanston to 33 percent (15 of 46) shooting and out-rebounded it 35-24.

Sheridan held a 21-8 advantage after one quarter and extended that cushion to 33-16 at halftime. Another 21-point third period put the game well out of reach.

In the semifinals, the Broncs will meet a Campbell County team that they’ve beaten three times this season — the most recent of which was a 69-58 victory in the semifinals of the region tournament.

If Sheridan advances past the Camels, it’ll face the winner of the Cheyenne East-Kelly Walsh game.