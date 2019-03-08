Local briefs

Landon’s to offer weekend workshops

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer three workshops this weekend to help prepare you for spring.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., Nicholas Patterson will lead a class on pruning. Following that, at 3 p.m., Hana Hurley will host a workshop on fireblight in trees.

Then on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., Phil Gilmore will host a workshop on building and maintaining a compost bin.

All three workshops are free and open to the public. The workshops will be held at the business, located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

TRVCC organizes Leprechaun Leap 5K

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host the last race of its Winter 5K series this weekend.

The Leprechaun Leap 5K will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The race will begin and end at the TRVCC in Dayton.

The cost is $5 per person for those who pre-register and $10 per person the day of the race.

Call 307-655-9419 to sign up or see trvcc.org/valley-winter-5k-series.

The TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.

Science Saturday to focus on air-powered vehicles

SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays will give attendees a chance to learn about air-powered vehicles.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sheridan College Science Center in rooms 122, 134 and 144. The event is free and open to children of all ages accompanied by an adult. The event is sponsored by Science Kids and the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery. For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 307-763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Dunning to sign books Saturday

SHERIDAN — Forest Dunning will sign copies of his newest book “Slaughter on the Otter” at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery Saturday.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m.

For more information, contact the downtown bookstore at 307-674-8080.

The bookstore is located at 206 N. Main St.