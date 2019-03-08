FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:02 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block West Brundage Street, 10:40 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Highway 14A, mile marker 56, 12:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:03 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Glacier Street, 6:35 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 6:59 a.m.

• Trauma, Brooks Street and Burkitt Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block West Brundage, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, 1200 block North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 Taylor Road, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Court, 8:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from theSPD website.

Thursday

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• Fire drill, East Loucks Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Careless driver, Loucks Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Theft progress, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal incident, East 12th Street, 3:41 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Bob White Court, 9:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:48 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:15 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 12:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Warrant service, Metz Road, 5:29 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Amber Lee N. Blare, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edmon B. Dixon, 37, Sheridan, interfere with officer, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nethaniel E. Glasco, 33, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Herman W. Terhaar, 62, child abuse, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cydney M. Wheeler, 31, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

