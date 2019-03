BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Wyoming Wilderness Association and The Hub on Smith will team up to provide winter fun March 14.

The group will head to Antelope Butte for a hike or ski on flat-groomed trails. The trek is three miles roundtrip and attendees should bring their own lunch. It will be easy to moderate level of difficulty.

The trip is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sign up at WWA by calling 307-672-2751 or The Hub by calling 307-672-2240 by March 12.