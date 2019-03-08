2 SHS students named National Merit Finalists

SHERIDAN — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation notified officials at Sheridan High School that two students have been named as finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program — William J. Card and Kimberly K. Solti.

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 15,000 finalists Feb. 11 in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

To become a finalist, these students and his or her high school submitted a detailed scholarship application, in which they provided information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.