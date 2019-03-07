Local sports briefs

Five local ballers earn All-State

SHERIDAN — A good collection of Sheridan County athletes were named to the 1A and 2A All-State basketball teams this week. A total of five made the list.

Arvada-Clearmont High School’s McKenna Auzqui and Kristin Klaahsen both earned All-State recognition after guiding the Lady Panthers to a runner-up finish. AC fell to Cokeville in the 1A title game.

Big Horn High School’s Kade Eisele and Kade VanDyken were both 2A All-State honorees, as they helped the Rams place fourth at state. Big Horn lost in the semifinals to eventual-champion Wyoming Indian.

Alisyn Hutton made the All-State team for the Lady Rams. Big Horn fell in the opening round to eventual-state champion Wyoming Indian, but rallied to win the consolation bracket to place fifth.

Nine tracksters named All-State

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field team littered the All-State list. A total of nine Broncs and Lady Broncs were honored.

Alec Riegert (second time being named All-State), Cody Milmine, Carter McComb, Matt Roma and Marc Wodahl garnered All-State recognition after the Broncs captured their first state championship since 2010 (second in school history).

Piper Carroll and Tamaelle Lawson — who both earned All-State honors last season — joined Aria Heyneman and Piper O’Dell as the Lady Broncs who were named to the 2019 All-State list. Sheridan’s girls team finished fourth as a team at state.

Trio of Hawks named All-State

SHERIDAN — A trio of Sheridan Hawks garnered All-State recognition. Sheridan completed its season at the state tournament last weekend, dropping to a game Jackson in pool play.

The Hawks had a player at every level of the ice honored. Goaltender Josh Eaton, defensive specialist John Billings and forward Blake Billings were all named All-State.

Sheridan finished the year with a 15-6-1 record.