Medicare penalizes 10 Wyoming hospitals

CASPER — The federal government has penalized nine Wyoming hospitals for high readmission rates, and another one for high levels of hospital-acquired medical conditions, a report from Kaiser Health News shows.

The hospitals listed in the report were each docked a certain percentage of the funding they receive from Medicare. According to Kaiser Health News, the Affordable Care Act allows Medicare to cut payments from the program as penalties.

Overall, according to Kaiser — one of the leading health outlets in the nation — a total of 800 hospitals were penalized across the country. Ten were in Wyoming.

The penalties are percent of payments from Medicare to the facilities. A cap of 3 percent is applied to readmission rate penalties, and hospitals are docked 1 percent for hospital-acquired conditions.

The hospitals penalized in Wyoming for excessive readmission rates are:

St. Johns Medical Center in Jackson, penalized 2.82 percent;

Mountain View Regional in Casper, penalized 1.54 percent;

Cheyenne Regional, penalized 1.26 percent;

Wyoming Medical Center, 1.12 percent;

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, 0.63 percent;

Evanston Regional, 0.36 percent;

SageWest Health Care in Riverton, 0.32 percent;

Sweetwater County; 0.07 percent;

Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, 0.03 percent.

St. Johns’ 2.82 percent penalty is the highest of any Wyoming hospital since the penalties began in 2015.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs’ Aspen Mountain Medical Center was the only hospital here penalized for hospital-acquired conditions in 2019.

Four Wyoming hospitals were penalized for high readmission rates for the fifth straight year, Kaiser’s analysis found. They are Cheyenne Regional, Wyoming Medical Center, Campbell County Memorial and Evanston Regional. Wyoming Medical is the largest hospital in the state, while Cheyenne Regional is the second-largest.

Wyoming Medical acquired Casper’s Mountain View in April 2018. Mountain View faced the second-highest readmission penalty in the state, at 1.54 percent.

WMC has never been penalized by the government for hospital-acquired conditions, according to Kaiser’s analysis, while Mountain View was docked for it in 2015 and 2016.

