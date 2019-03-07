FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide incident, 800 block Arlington Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:57 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Sarah E. Babich, Sheridan; Adelynn Marie Babich

• Admissions — Kaden Anthony Thornsley, Sheridan; Kyla Thornsley, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, Commercial Avenue, 2:03 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Eighth Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:24 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 10:49 a.m.

• Fraud, North Connor Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Burkitt Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:26 a.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Scott Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Works Street, 12:42 p.m.

• K-9 request, West 13th Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Mydland Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 1:11 p.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:55 p.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 1:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Heights Terrace, 3:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 4:13 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Assist agency, Skyline Drive, 7:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 9:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Indian Paintbrush Road, 11:43 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, West 13th Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Banner, 1:40 p.m.

• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:51 p.m.

• Harassment, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 6:58 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Craig D. Cooper, 40, Seattle, Washington, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, arrested by SCSO

• Chandra R. Onckelet, 39, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substances in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah J. Pehringer, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

