Local briefs

Dodgeball tournament to benefit KidsLife

SHERIDAN — Sheridan KidsLife will host its annual dodgeball tournament Saturday at Sheridan High School. The 2019 KidsLife Dodgeball Tournament is presented by Bighorn Design Studio and is offering team divisions for third grade through adults.

KidsLife is a Christian youth organization that is focused on meeting the physical and spiritual needs of youth in Sheridan, Big Horn and in the Tongue River Valley. Since 2011, KidsLife has served hundreds of youth in Sheridan County and is currently building a Youth Community Center that will serve as an after-school hangout, study area and other after-school programming for upper elementary and junior high students. The organization is funded by private donors in order to provide all these services to youth for free. The 2019 KidsLife Dodgeball Tournament presented by Bighorn Design is also a fundraiser and all proceeds will go directly to fund programming throughout the year.

Registration for the tournament is happening now through Friday, and can be done online at www.sheridankidslife.com. Teams can be six to eight players and there are also ladies and guys divisions for all ages. Youth registrations are $5 per player and adults players are $8 each. The schedule for the tournament is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for third through sixth grade and 12:30-2 p.m. for seventh grade through adults.

For more information and rules, see www.sheridankidslife.com or contact KidsLife Executive Director Ryan Koltiska at 307-751-5989 or ryan@sheridankidslife.com.

Artist talk planned for International Women’s Day

SHERIDAN — Artist Rhona Bitner will give a talk at Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, in celebration of International Women’s Day, on Friday at 7 p.m. in Room 153.

This will be the second annual International Women’s Day event co-hosted by Sheridan College and Ucross, and is free and open to the public.

Bitner will be a resident at Ucross in March.

Bitner has spent most of her career in New York City and Paris, but over the course of 25 years, her art has taken her across the United States and much of Europe. Her talk will encompass a wide range of work, much of which focuses on elements of theatrical and musical experience, as well as some stunning photographs of Wyoming made during residencies at Ucross.

“We are very excited to have Rhona participate in this International Women’s Day event,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “Her long-term bodies of work exemplify her unique vision and experience as a highly accomplished female artist.”

Last year, celebrated author Yaa Gyasi gave a presentation for International Women’s Day based on her award-winning book “Homegoing.”

The Whitney Academic Center is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Ballet Jörgen to perform ‘Coppélia’

SHERIDAN — Canada’s Ballet Jörgen and the Billings Symphony Orchestra will present “Coppélia: A Comedy with Love” on March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online at www.whitneyarts.org or at the Sheridan College Cashier’s Office during business hours.

Composer Léo Delibes’ “Coppélia” is one of the world’s oldest surviving ballets and is the best known and most performed comedic ballet. It is a daring, bold and funny story that takes the audience into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely and disillusioned toy maker who wishes he could bring a perfect doll to life. Ballet Jörgen’s contemporary retelling of the story is appropriate for all ages. While in Sheridan, Ballet Jörgen will also work with local dancers and Sheridan College students. On March 7, they will offer a master class for Sheridan College students. Local dancers will have the opportunity to participate in rehearsals and auditions March 6.

Choreographed by Bengt Jörgen and set to the original score by Léo Delibes, production of Coppélia originally premiered in 2001 and is an international co-production between Canada’s Ballet Jörgen and The Hong Kong Ballet.

For more information about this and upcoming events at Whitney Center for the Arts, see www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

4-H Carnival set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County 4-H members have organized a carnival for Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event will feature games and prizes inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter. Costumes and fandom are encouraged.

Prior to Saturday’s event, a community dance will take place at the fairgrounds Exhibit Hall from 5-9 p.m. Friday. The dance is family friendly and is open to the community. Concessions will be available.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.