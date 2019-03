SHERIDAN — The next round of Dining for a Cause will benefit the Advocacy and Resource Center, which provides services to victims of violent crimes.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. March 11, the restaurant will donate 100 percent of all sales and gratuities to the cause. Reservations for the event are encouraged. Call Frackelton’s at 307-675-6055 to reserve a table. Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.