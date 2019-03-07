FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Chamber luncheon to feature legislative recap

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will feature a recap of the recent legislative session.

The lunch will take place March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

Legislators planning to attend tentatively include Sen. Bo Biteman, Rep. Mark Jennings, Rep. Mark Kinner, Sen. Dave Kinskey and Rep. Richard Tass.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or by sending an email to info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

