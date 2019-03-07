Legislative session wraps up

The last day of the legislative session drug on past midnight. Better decisions would have been made, in many instances, if we’d all gone home and come back better rested. But, for all that, the session turned out well for our area. And, hopefully, for all of Wyoming as well.

The biggest win of the session was stopping increases in taxes. A proposed income tax made it through the House, to die in the Senate. Ditto a new statewide lodging tax.

Several big building and similar projects were proposed that had never been properly vetted through well-established processes. These hit a buzz saw of opposition — again, in the Senate. It was the view of most of the Senate that every representative’s and senator’s “pet projects” should work through the pipeline and be properly assessed and planned before being funded.

One project that made it through that I opposed: $370 million in new dorms at the University of Wyoming, funded by refinancing tens of millions in existing UW bond debt with a bargain interest rate loan of state taxpayer dollars. Perhaps the dorms are needed, perhaps not. My preference is that they be thoroughly planned, designed and costed out before being approved, and that the approval take place in phases over the course of the decade-long build out — and that UW fund the project with its own substantial resources. But I lost that debate.

By contrast, our local projects — approved this session — had patiently worked their way through the proper channels. These include: $491,000 for a Clearmont well connection, a $1,848,000 million Buffalo water well project and $268,000 in water planning projects at Lake DeSmet/Healy Reservoir; the construction of the John C. Schiffer Alternative High School on the Sheridan College Campus; and a rebuild of the Northern Wyoming Community College Culinary Program and Health Sciences Facility.

The session brought two victories for local agriculture. The weed and pest annual budget was increased by $500,000 with the aim of fighting two new invasive weeds dogging Johnson and Sheridan counties. Also, predator control budgets received a boost of $400,000 in one-time money for the year. I and local ag groups will be working to encourage the governor to change that to an ongoing increase in the annual budget.

Both these programs took huge double-digit cuts during the billion-dollar downturn a few years ago, and we’ve paid a heavy price in terms of the increase in weeds and livestock losses. These bumps help but do not fully restore the cuts made in prior sessions.

The session brought victories for career and technical education students and teachers, the community colleges, local industry and workers hoping to upgrade their skills and step up to a higher paying job.

First, the Hathaway Scholarship was modified to enable students interested in career and technical education to more readily qualify. Second, a new program, Wyoming Works, was created to help fund technical and trade education for adults already in the workforce hoping to upgrade their skills by getting a certificate in welding or machine tools. Third, the community colleges are now able to issue bachelor’s degrees in applied sciences.

Each of these initiatives will help local people fill the many skilled job openings with local industry.

In another matter, Wyoming will end its status as the only state without a skilled nursing facility for veterans. After much debate, it was decided to build the facility in Buffalo on the campus of the Veterans Home assisted living facility, more commonly known as the Soldiers and Sailors Home. There are some hard feelings, still, within the medical community in Buffalo, and we have our work cut out to heal that divide. It is important to stay focused on the fact that, in the end, we did right by our veterans.

One final noteworthy piece of legislation — a bill to re-authorize, expand and improve law enforcement’s on-going struggle to stop drunk driving and other alcohol-related offenses. The bill makes it easier to continuously monitor offenders and to swiftly send them off for several days in jail if they imbibe. This “enforced sobriety,” combined with counseling, has been shown to reduced DUI re-offenses by double digits, and likely will similarly impact all other alcohol related crimes.

One sad note to the end of session — one of my brothers-in-law passed away unexpectedly. I left Cheyenne after the close of session, made it home in time to turn around and officiate at his funeral. Loss of a family member reminds us of what is truly important — life, love, faith and family.

It’s great to be home, reunited with family. I hope to see you out and about in the coming year. Take care and God bless.

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22 which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey now practices law in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Kinskey can be reached at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov or 307-751-6428.