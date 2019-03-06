FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 3:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:14 p.m.

• Dumpster fire, 1400 block bowman, 6:17 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 3:40 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 12:16 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 2:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:13 pm.

• Medical, College Meadows Drive, 5:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 9:14 p.m.

• Trauma, Cox Valley Road, 9:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Lori E. Miller, Sheridan; Emily Laine Miller, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Criminal entry, Papago Drive, 2:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, Leopard Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 8:48 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Holmes Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 9:55 a.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 10:25 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Colorado Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 12:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Damaged property, Rice Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Whitney Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3;23 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Civil standby, Papago Drive, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, College Meadow Drive, 5:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 6:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:50 p.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 8:22 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:46 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Third Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 2:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Leopard Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Spring Creek Lane, 8:32 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Hillocks Lane, 10:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 3:53 p.m.

• Property destruction, West 13th Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 9, Ranchester, 6:08 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Highway 335, 6:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:47 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Shondue H. Hannah-Khan, 48, Sheridan, criminal entry, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Juanita C. Hernandez, 48, Riverton, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jeffery M. Johnson, 29, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Caitlin Linde, 29, Casper, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Shante R. Messick, 37, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD

• Zoe R. Nelin, 20, Sheridan, telephone intimidation, battery, misdemeanor destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Andrew T. Two Bulls, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard J. Wagner, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant x3, circuit court (2), out of county court (1), arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

