Local briefs

Tanner Jorden to perform in concert

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Arts Council and First Baptist Church have organized a concert featuring Tanner Jorden, a 2018 Carnegie Hall recitalist.

Jorden is also the national winner of the 2018 American Protege Competition and a piano soloist with the Billings Symphony.

The event will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

The cost to attend is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military members and free for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084. The church is located at 3179 Big Horn Ave.

Kristiansen to discuss whether humans can talk to animals

SHERIDAN — Rachel Kristiansen will offer a presentation entitled “Can we talk to animals?” as part of the Sheridan College Faculty Lecture Series.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Whitney Academic Center, room 153.

Kristiansen will explore the sensory abilities and communicative strategies of multiple species around the globe and discuss the meaning of true “language” and examine whether this ability is unique to humans.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Annual Home Show planned for weekend

SHERIDAN — The annual Big Horn Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show will take place March 8-10 at the Holiday Inn.

Admission to the vendor show is free. The show will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, see www.bhhba.org or contact the association at 307-672-5732 or info@bhhba.org.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Library to host artist reception

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an artist reception for the “On the Loose” art show this week.

The event will take place Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. on the mezzanine.

For more information, contact the library at 307-674-8585. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Wyoming Archaeological Society to meet Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan-Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet Thursday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. Dinner and a business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at approximately 7 p.m. Those interested may join for dinner or just the speaker.

This month’s speaker is Dr. Lawrence Todd, a native of Meeteetse who has conducted archaeological field work on the Great Plains for more than 45 years with much of his research focusing on taphonomy of bison kill sites. Since 2002, Todd splits his time between researching early human paleoecology in northwest Ethiopia and prehistoric montane/alpine land use in northwest Wyoming.

Todd will present “A 3-million-year-old mystery — How did Lucy die?” The presentation will focus on the research around “Lucy,” including a recent hypothesis that the fossil remains show fractures consistent with injuries in accident victims who suffer a vertical deceleration event. Responses to the hypothesis have been mixed. The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.