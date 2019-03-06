FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

City sending fluoride surveys

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will conduct a confidential survey of water customers within the city of Sheridan, Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and Downer Neighborhood Improvement and Service District on the important topic of drinking water fluoridation.

The survey asks if water customers are in favor of having fluoride added to their drinking water. Sheridan’s drinking water is currently fluoridated through the addition of fluoride.

These surveys will be distributed along with customer utility bills or by separate mailers from March 11 through April 3.

Surveys will be required to be returned in a provided Business Reply Mail envelope and placed in the mail or hand delivered to Frontier Asset Management, c/o Jim Shellenberger, 50 E. Loucks, Suite 201, Sheridan, WY 82801, where they will be certified and tabulated.

Survey responses will not be accepted at Sheridan City Hall. All responses must be postmarked on or before April 19, or hand delivered before April 22 at 5 p.m.

Final results of the survey will be presented to city council during its May 6 meeting.

