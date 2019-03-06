FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wyoming Homemakers to offer scholarship

Home|News|Local News|Wyoming Homemakers to offer scholarship

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Homemakers will offer a scholarship to help further the goals of a student.

Applications for the $500 scholarship are due March 15. The scholarship is awarded on financial need, scholarship, leadership, citizenship and community involvement. The scholarship will go to a continuing education student who is a resident of the state of Wyoming and a sophomore, junior or senior in college.

The student awarded must meet one of the following criteria: attend an accredited Wyoming community college; attend the University of Wyoming; attend an affiliated college in the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program or a reciprocal tuition program; attend a Wyoming trade school for education; or be taking online classes while living in Wyoming.

The guidelines and an application form are available from financial aid offices in any Wyoming college. Online information is available at www.collegescholarships.com or by emailing wyominghomemakers@gmail.com. Return full application to Beverly Reed, 1003 Dull Center Road, Douglas, WY 82633.

By |Mar. 6, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN