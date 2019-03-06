Wyoming Homemakers to offer scholarship

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Homemakers will offer a scholarship to help further the goals of a student.

Applications for the $500 scholarship are due March 15. The scholarship is awarded on financial need, scholarship, leadership, citizenship and community involvement. The scholarship will go to a continuing education student who is a resident of the state of Wyoming and a sophomore, junior or senior in college.

The student awarded must meet one of the following criteria: attend an accredited Wyoming community college; attend the University of Wyoming; attend an affiliated college in the Western Undergraduate Exchange Program or a reciprocal tuition program; attend a Wyoming trade school for education; or be taking online classes while living in Wyoming.

The guidelines and an application form are available from financial aid offices in any Wyoming college. Online information is available at www.collegescholarships.com or by emailing wyominghomemakers@gmail.com. Return full application to Beverly Reed, 1003 Dull Center Road, Douglas, WY 82633.