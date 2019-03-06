As smoke clears, House and Senate reload for 2020 budget

Following weeks of House and Senate theatrics, 14 line-item vetoes by Gov. Mark Gordon and two veto overrides by the Legislature the state’s supplementary budget bill came out of the 2019 legislative session looking much like it did going into it.

But the tensions behind its crafting remain as some senators said they compromised this year only to seek cuts next year. Senators called for changes to the rules to give themselves more power in the joint committee structure employed to produce state budgets.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, said his committee will abandon the current system if changes are not made.

“If we can’t get some parity in there … we’ll have our own budget bill,” he said. “At least we’ll have the Senate budget bill rather than dealing with a House budget bill that comes across as [the] Joint Appropriations Committee budget bill.”

House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, scoffed at the Senate complaints. “It’s called a bicameral system,” Harshman said, referring to the two chamber system of government used by Wyoming and the United States Congress.

“This is bicameralism,” he said. “If they want to get into a numbers race with us, the Constitution says you’re not going to do that.”

Minority party lawmakers and rank-and-file Republicans were also unhappy with the budgeting process, which they said treated their priorities as mere bargaining chips that were ultimately tossed aside. Funding priorities that House members with less clout pushed for Wyoming’s most vulnerable residents — like a budget boost for food banks and tax relief for the elderly — were casualties in the war between the chambers.

The budget deal struck by the House and Senate last week is only around $200,000 above the original proposal agreed upon by the Joint Appropriations Committee before the session began. Some funding priorities were changed.

The final budget increases state spending by around $166 million for the coming fiscal year, according to a summary posted by the Legislative Service Office. The supplemental budget draws on $29.3 million more in federal funds. It creates seven new state jobs, two of which are part time.

If revenue projections hold, the Legislature will add $237 million to its savings account, the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account. But because of spending last year and a $49 million loan to the University of Wyoming for new dorm construction, all but $25.5 million of those new savings will be spent. Fiscal analysts worry future projected spending is outstripping revenues coming into Wyoming coffers, and that the state continues to draw down its savings.

Big increases in the supplemental budget came to the Department of Transportation, which saw the release of $15 million set aside last year to improve commercial air service in Wyoming by subsidizing some airlines. Another $15 million went to a wildfire suppression account Gordon can draw on and $14 million more went to a grant program for municipalities for waste infrastructure projects.

For the “external cost adjustment” for public schools — funding to match increases in costs, inflation and salary competition from other states — the two chambers agreed to the $18 million that had originally been supported by both the Joint Appropriations and Joint Education committees.

The two chambers had earlier disagreed dramatically on that amount, with the Senate halving it to $9 million and the House increasing it to nearly $37 million. Education advocates suggested shorting the external cost adjustment could spark a lawsuit, coming on the heels of years of cuts to public school funding. Lawmakers also approved a deal to fully fund two tribal liaison positions to represent Wyoming’s two sovereign tribes in the governor’s office. Senators had originally wanted to provide only half the funding, but Gordon called for its full inclusion.

Gordon issued a firm veto message to lawmakers and struck 14 items from the bill. The vetoes did not affect overall spending levels and instead removed footnotes calling for reports and task forces that Gordon said weren’t budget related. The only significant veto lawmakers overrode was Gordon’s attempt to stop the elimination of two positions in the State Engineer’s office.

The budget compromise, as compromises often go, left few happy with the possible exception of House Appropriations Committee members and House leadership. But senators, particularly new Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Bebout, are unhappy enough that they’ve called for a change in the rules that would give the Senate more power to make cuts.

Bebout, who served as Senate president in 2017-18, suggested he had agreed to the supplementary budget, after threatening to kill it, at the behest of the new Senate leaders.

“I support our leadership in the Senate and the Senate leadership wanted us to have a bill and I agreed,” he told WyoFile on Feb. 22.

But on the last day of the session Bebout called reporters into his office for a press conference. Bebout had supported a lodging tax that ultimately failed. He initially supported a targeted corporate income tax but abandoned it as did the rest of the Senate. Senators never took a vote on the tax, which would have raised an estimated $45 million a year for public schools — the estimate was considered conservative.

Instead, Bebout suggested it is time for more budget cuts to healthcare and public education following the Legislature’s failure to raise new tax revenue.

“We tried the tax side, especially with the lodging tax and it failed, so my inclination now is we’re going to look at more reductions in spending,” Bebout said.

Bebout and the Senate Appropriations Committee are eying public education for cuts, as they have been for the last few years. The Department of Health — particularly programs for mental health and substance abuse treatment — is another target for Bebout, he said.

Both DOH programs have seen significant cuts, both in 2016 when former Gov. Matt Mead carved a chunk out of agency budgets and through later legislative work. Wyoming’s mental health and substance abuse treatments services are broadly seen as significantly lacking, a problem that has helped drive the state’s prison population, according to recent research.

Bebout argued the Joint Appropriations Committee’s structure gives the House too much control over writing the budget.

By Andrew Graham

WyoFile.com Via the Wyoming News Exchange