FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Agendas: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Home|News|Local News|Agendas: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Second floor Commissioners’ Board Room

5:30 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order and Pledge

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes: Feb. 7, 2019

• Matters from the public, items not on the agenda

• New business

A. EV-19-001 Versteegh Utility/Drainage/Construction Easement Vacation by owner Rodney and Elizabeth Versteegh

B. CU-19-001 Big Horn School Ballfields CUP by owner Sheridan County School District 1

C. PP-18-003 TR Valley Ranch Preliminary Plat by owner LATR, LLC

• Matters from staff

A. Two terms for Planning and Zoning Commission members are expiring at the end of June; Mandy Koltiska and Ben Weaver. Both members are able to serve again.

• Matters from commissioners: none at this time

• Adjournment

—-

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority (SEEDA)

Joint Powers Board special meeting

Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center, W132

11:30 a.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Agenda addition/deletions

• Approve minutes for Feb. 12, 2019, meeting

• Financial reports

A. Approve payment of any unpaid invoices

• Public comment

• Old business

• New business

A. Welcme new at-large board member Erin Kilbride

B. Consideration of Kennon Grant agreements

i. Grant Agreement with WBC

ii. Revised Development and Contingency Agreement

iii. Revised Operations and Maintenance Agreement

iv. Revised Building and Lease Agreement

v. Revenue recapture plan

C. Lease extension – Weatherby transitional office space

• Board and committee updates

• Time and place of next meeting: April 2, 2019, Sheridan College

• Adjourn

—-

Sheridan County Conservation District

Regular board meeting

Cottonwood Building upstairs conference room

4 p.m. Tuesday

• Approval of agenda

• Contracts/requests

A. Survey proposals

B. Stabilization project contracting options

C. Tree donation

• Minutes: Feb. 5, 2019

• Financial

A. Monthly balance report

B. Voucher/check approval

C. Preliminary budget projections

• Old business

• New business

• Updates

A. Watershed updates

B. Project updates

C. Outreach updates

D. Tree program update

E. Membership program update

• NRCS report

• Staff report

• Executive session for annual staff evaluations

 

By |Mar. 5, 2019|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the public safety and city government reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, Montana. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN