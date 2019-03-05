FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Edward Jones financial advisor attends women’s conference

Home|Business|Local Business News|Edward Jones financial advisor attends women’s conference

SHERIDAN — Angela Dewald Simmons will attend a conference recognizing top female Edward Jones financial advisors. The conference provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisors to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” said Alan Kindsvater of Edward Jones Branch Training. “The success of women financial advisors is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”

Dewald Simmons said she is honored to be one of the firm’s top 250 women advisors.

“I am excited to network at the women’s conference and continue to better serve my clients with my team,” she said.

By |Mar. 5, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN