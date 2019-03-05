Edward Jones financial advisor attends women’s conference

SHERIDAN — Angela Dewald Simmons will attend a conference recognizing top female Edward Jones financial advisors. The conference provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisors to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” said Alan Kindsvater of Edward Jones Branch Training. “The success of women financial advisors is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”

Dewald Simmons said she is honored to be one of the firm’s top 250 women advisors.

“I am excited to network at the women’s conference and continue to better serve my clients with my team,” she said.