SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Jackson Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 4:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:25 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 1:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 4:04 a.m.

• Medical, Blue Sky Court, 4:35 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Medical, South Carlin Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:14 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Trauma, Holly Ponds Drive, 6:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 7:05 a.m.

• Medical, Jackson Avenue, &;52 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:17 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 11 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Frackleton Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:23 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Dismissals — Jamie R. Vinson, Story; Maeve Josephine Vinson, Story

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Beaver Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 8:07 a.m.

• Burglary cold, East Burkitt Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 10:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:52 a.m.

• Theft cold, Park Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 1:33 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, West Whitney Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Alarm, East Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 2:19 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Heald Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Civil standby, Monte Vista Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Heald Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Fraud, Thomas Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Domestic, Marion Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 8:01 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Scott Drive, 9:18 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 9:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Piper Road, 8:34 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Swaim Road, 11:07 a.m.

• Theft cold, Hersey Road, Parkman, 1:04 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Kruse Creek Road and Highway 87, 6:22 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Benjamin M. Hairston, 24, Sheridan, offense not listed, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bonnie J. Stewart, 52, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5