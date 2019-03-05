SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Jackson Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 4:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:20 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:25 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 1:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, Gladstone Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Medical, Blue Sky Court, 4:35 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Medical, South Carlin Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Medical, Arlington Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
Monday
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Trauma, Holly Ponds Drive, 6:25 a.m.
• Trauma, Mydland Road, 7:05 a.m.
• Medical, Jackson Avenue, &;52 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 8:17 a.m.
• Medical, East Seventh Street, 11 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:48 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Trauma, Frackleton Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:20 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Dismissals — Jamie R. Vinson, Story; Maeve Josephine Vinson, Story
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 a.m.
• Lost property, Beaver Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 8:07 a.m.
• Burglary cold, East Burkitt Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 10:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:52 a.m.
• Theft cold, Park Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 1:33 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, West Whitney Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Alarm, East Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 2:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Heald Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Civil standby, Monte Vista Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Heald Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Fraud, Thomas Drive, 6:21 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
• Domestic, Marion Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 8:01 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Scott Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 9:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Piper Road, 8:34 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Swaim Road, 11:07 a.m.
• Theft cold, Hersey Road, Parkman, 1:04 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Kruse Creek Road and Highway 87, 6:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Benjamin M. Hairston, 24, Sheridan, offense not listed, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bonnie J. Stewart, 52, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5