Local briefs

Lee to offer leadership workshop

SHERIDAN — Now that some New Year’s resolutions are waning, there is no better time to strengthen resolve and make this the best year ever.

Scott Lee with Scott Lee Leadership Consulting will offer a workshop Thursday from 3-5 p.m. The workshop will provide practical tools to living a life that matters and helps attendees how to apply those tools daily.

The cost for the workshop is $25 per person. To register, contact Lee at 307-763-7927 or scottleelc3@gmail.com. The workshop will take place at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 171 N. Main St., Suite D.

WCA to host artist talk, exhibit opening

SHERIDAN — Morgan Price will offer an artist talk at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Whitney Center for the Arts. A reception for the opening of Price’s show at the arts center will follow.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Price was born and raised in western Colorado. After receiving his Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking from the University of Denver, he pursued further education at Metropolitan State College of Denver and then Wichita State University, where he completed his Master of Fine Arts degree.

He currently teaches lithography and drawing as an assistant professor at Illinois State University and he serves as the vice president of the Mid-America Print Council.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ opens this week

SHERIDAN — A co-production of “9 to 5 the Musical” will open at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday.

The play is based on the 1980 classic movie starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The trio takes over their office and learn there is nothing they cannot do.

Performances are set for March 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. and March 10 at 2 p.m.

The musical is a co-production between the WYO and the Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $17 for senior, military and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.