Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt scholarships available

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Women’s Foundation announced recently that its scholarship application for the 2019 Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt is now open.

WYWF founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt in 2013 to create mentorship opportunities for women through a Wyoming tradition of hunting. The event raises funds to support WYWF’s mission, which is to invest in the economic self-sufficiency of women and the future of girls in Wyoming.

The hunt takes place at the Ranch at Ucross northeast of Buffalo. All hunters will be guided by licensed guides on private or public lands within an hour’s drive of the ranch. In the first two years of the event, more than 90 percent of hunters harvested an animal. Hunters can also participate in other outdoor skill-building activities, such as fly fishing, trap shooting and workshops on cooking with wild game.

Scholarships include all license, hunting and guide fees, as well as lodging, meals and post-hunt activities for four days and three nights at the scenic guest ranch. Hunters of all skill levels, including first-time hunters, are welcome to apply. Applicants will be considered from anywhere in the country, but selected applicants must provide their own transportation to the ranch. To apply, submit an online application by March 15, which includes a 300-word essay on why you would like to participate and what sets you apart from other applicants. Selections will include both seasoned hunters and aspiring hunters who will hunt as mentors and mentees in pairs with other women participants. Between eight and 13 of more than 40 hunting spots will be awarded to scholarship applicants. Event sponsors and Hunt alumna make the scholarship program possible.

See www.wyomingwomensantelopehunt.org for more information and to apply.