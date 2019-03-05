Welcome to ‘From the Hip’

Welcome, Press Pass members! Our team at The Sheridan Press has created an all-new blog just for you, “From the Hip.”

Every Tuesday, our newsroom will offer you an inside look at how we report stories in Sheridan County and beyond. We will take you inside the courtroom, court-side at the big game, behind the scenes, past the do-not-enter signs. You will discover our inner workings, our thought processes, our friendly debates.

Excited? Here’s a sneak preview of the first post tomorrow: Michael Illiano will give you the inside scoop on reporting the controversial topic of fluoride. Stay tuned!

Not a Press Pass member yet? Sign up here to keep following “From the Hip.”

Questions, comments or blog post ideas? Email editor@thesheridanpress.com.