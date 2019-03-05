Reporting on fluoride

Last week, I wrote an article for The Press that described local public health officials support for the safety and efficacy of water fluoridation. The article drew a surprising amount of backlash for being one-sided, and several readers have reached out to us to offer the other side.

Luckily, this provided an opportunity to explain why the article relied on the sources it did and why it did not present an “other side.”

I would never try to dissuade someone from reading my work critically, nor would I want to suggest community decisions be made without debate. But in order for debates to be productive, they need to take place on a bedrock of facts. The difficulty with an issue like water fluoridation is there is a fundamental disagreement over the facts — that is, whether or not water fluoridation poses a health risk.

An article that represented both sides of that question would, frankly, be a disservice to readers. If my article was “one-sided,” that is because the science regarding water fluoridation is one-sided. The fact that sources exist that doubt the safety of water fluoridation does not mean those sources are credible. We can all (I hope) agree that the world is round, yet there is a growing body of skewed research and pseudoscience that would suggest otherwise.

The amount of misinformation floating around can make researching any topic, especially one as dense and specialized as science, difficult, but that means scrutinizing and verifying sources is more important than ever. Finding a source that supports an argument isn’t enough — the source needs to be fully considered and verified to be credible.

For example, several opponents of fluoridation have cited a paper published in The Lancet Neurology, a prestigious medical journal, by Harvard School of Public Health Professor Philippe Grandjean and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Professor Philip J. Landrigan.

The paper was summarized and aggregated by several sites that twisted the paper’s conclusions. Most recently, AwarenessAct.com used the article to declare that “fluoride has at last been classified as a neurotoxin one hundred percent.” That interpretation of the article, though, neglects context crucial to evaluating its claims.

First, the paper did not present any new data on fluoride, nor was it principally concerned with fluoride. It drew on past research to argue that all chemicals should be considered neurotoxic to children because science has previously struggled to predict the impact chemicals would have on a child’s developing brain. Further, the authors’ claims about fluoride were based on studies of children in China who ingested high doses of fluoride in ground water.

The claims made on the paper’s behalf became so distorted that the authors released a statement clarifying some of the paper’s claims. In that clarification, the authors noted: “When considering the risks and benefits of fluoride exposure, the level of intake needs to be considered.”; and “These results do not allow us to make any judgement regarding possible levels of exposure typical for water fluoridation in the U.S.”

Second, the paper received widespread backlash after its publication in 2014. A number of researchers wrote to Lancet Neurology to criticize both the paper’s conclusions and the methods used to draw those conclusions.

The paper, in short, did not stand up to scrutiny.

So how can I be sure the sources I used are credible?

Public health officials are appointed to research and monitor developments related to public health practices. Science and medicine are specialized fields and those of us who aren’t specialists, therefore, have to rely on the expertise of officials in those fields.

More, though, there is an overwhelming body of science that backs them up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the American Dental Association all unequivocally support the safety and efficacy of water fluoridation. Those are independent, reputable organizations that have come to the same conclusions.

To frame it another way: If you had a question about your or a loved one’s health, you would probably turn to a doctor. That doctor would offer a diagnosis, based on their expertise. If you doubted that first doctor’s diagnosis, you might look to get a second opinion. But if the second opinion — and third and fourth opinions — concurred with the first, you would feel pretty confident in that diagnosis. Doctor shopping until you heard what you wanted to hear would only delay treatment.

Some residents have said they support the fluoridation survey because the community never had an opportunity to vote on whether its water was fluoridated in the first place. That is a separate issue, and one the community will have the chance to weigh in on — the city will begin sending out surveys on the practice next week and members of city council have vowed to honor the results of that survey. As community members weigh and debate the survey, though, it’s important the conclusions they draw are grounded in fact.

