Local sports briefs

Broncs win region championship

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team eased to a region championship Saturday. The Broncs dominated Cheyenne East 79-57 to claim a No. 1 seed at the state tournament in Casper.

Sheridan’s Tristan Bower led a three-headed scoring attack with 24 points, which included three 3-pointers. Sam Lecholat added 21 points, and Gus Wright chipped in 20 points.

The Broncs and Thunderbirds were deadlocked at 13 at the end of the first quarter before Sheridan created a little breathing room en route to a 30-23 halftime advantage. The Broncs utilized a 23-point third quarter to build a double-digit lead and tallied 27 more points in the final eight minutes to run away with the title.

Sheridan will take on No. 4-seeded Evanston in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Thursday. The Broncs opened the season with a 69-41 victory over the Red Devils in Casper.

Hawks eliminated in pool play

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks couldn’t keep pace with Jackson Saturday during the second game of pool play at the state tournament in Gillette. The Moose logged a 6-1 victory, eliminating the Hawks.

Jackson tallied the game’s first two goals before Blake Billings, off a feed from Benjamin Lavigne, trimmed Sheridan’s deficit in half midway through the opening period. The Moose added another goal in the latter half of the opening frame and scored three more in the third period to advance to the title game.

Jackson fell to Gillette 5-1 in the championship.

The Hawks finished the season with a 15-6-1 record.

Rams finish 13th at state

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys track and field team placed 13th as a team at the state meet in Gillette Saturday. The Rams scored 11 points.

Kyler Ostler and Liam Greenelsh did most of the damage in the 55-meter hurdles, tallying a combined eight points. Ostler finished fourth with a time of 8.14 seconds and Greenelsh took sixth, clocking in at 8.16.

Greenelsh also placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3 inches, and finished eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 41-3.

The Lady Rams and Tongue River High School boys and girls teams also competed at state but none placed in the top eight.

Lady Rams win consolation title

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team defeated Greybull 32-31 in the consolation championship at the state basketball championships Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

The Lady Rams outscored Greybull 12-9 in the fourth quarter to come away with the narrow victory. Alisyn Hutton and Sydney Schmidt led Big Horn with eight points apiece.

The Lady Rams finished the season 18-10 overall in their first year under head coach Kip Butler.

Rams fall to Rocky Mountain in third place game

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team lost to Rocky Mountain 61-54 in the third place game of the state basketball championships Saturday at the Casper Events Center. The Rams had a double-digit deficit after the first quarter and couldn’t recover, falling behind 14-4 after the opening eight minutes. Big Horn trailed 28-21 at halftime and 45-34 after three quarters. Kade VanDyken led the Rams with 20 points.

The Rams ended the season 19-8 overall.