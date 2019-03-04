Lady Broncs claim another team trophy

GILLETTE — After the first day of the state indoor track and field meet, the Sheridan High School girls team only had 15 points next to its name. The goal of attaining another trophy — awarded to the top four teams — appeared as a pipe dream.

But the Lady Broncs didn’t fret, didn’t press and certainly didn’t flinch. Sheridan — with a businesslike approach scoring points every which way — earned yet another team trophy, placing fourth with 60 points.

“A fourth-place trophy for our girls is like our boys winning a state championship,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We don’t have those girls that we’ve had in the past that score 40 or 50 points. We don’t have that No. 1 girl in the state in anything. So for those girls to scrap together and work hard to get that fourth-place trophy is awesome.”

Kelting met with the girls team following the first day, and he kept the message simple. He wanted each and every Lady Bronc to relax, compete and have fun.

And it wasn’t just the sprinting group or the distance crew or the field event participants that carried the majority of the scoring weight; it was a collective effort on each athlete’s part, as 14 Lady Broncs lent a hand, tallying at least one team point.

“I like [the collective effort], and we definitely had to support each other,” Piper Carroll said. “I definitely paid a lot more attention to the field events. We had to scrape up any points we could. Every single point mattered.”

The 1,600-meter sprint medley led the way, easing to a state title. The relay team — of Tamaelle Lawson, Ari Heyneman, Piper O’Dell and Carroll — bested the field by more than three seconds, logging a time of 4 minutes, 18.51 seconds.

Lawson added a pair of individual third-place finishes. She ran a time of 7.52 seconds in the 55-meter dash and backed that up with 26.54 in the 200-meter run. Rachel Petersburg — who narrowly qualified for finals in the 55-meter hurdles — placed third with a time of 8.86. Carroll crossed fourth in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:23.89, and Sylvia Brown recorded a sixth-place finish in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 12:01.16.

The high-jump trio of Madyson Godwin, Josie Fettig and Kylie Sorenson collected 10 team points for Sheridan. Godwin placed fourth, clearing 5-feet, while Fettig and Sorenson finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Another trio of Lady Broncs — Alex Cameron, Taylor Lee and Samie Philips — littered the podium in shot put. Cameron took fifth with a toss of 36-1, while Lee and Philips placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Sheridan’s 1,600-meter relay team — of Carroll, O’Dell, Heyneman and Lawson — finished fourth and the 3,200-meter relay team — of Katie Turpin, Fettig, Danika Palmer and O’Dell — placed seventh to round out the scoring for the Lady Broncs.

Laramie won the meet, accumulating 112 points. The outdoor track and field season gets underway Monday.