Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

Saturday

• Minor dryer fire, 700 block Long Drive, 4:03 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1400 block Gladstone Street, 12:04 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block South Canby Street, 12:07 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported this weekend.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 4:20 a.m.

• Medical, South Mountain View Drive, 9:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Fifth and Main Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 3:28 p.m.

• Trauma, North Second Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.

Friday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, 1:16 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Jefferson Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Snow removal, Creek Drive, 8:18 a.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:43 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East Third Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, 13th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Damaged property, Crook Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Animal incident, Florence Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 6:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 7:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 7:57 p.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

• Accident, Scott Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Gladstone Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 3:12 p.m.

Saturday

• Assisting other agencies, Interstate 25, 12:49 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Riverside Drive, 2:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 4:06 a.m.

• Battery cold, North Main Street, 8:08 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Accident, Emerson Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sumner Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Eat Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 10:18 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 10:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Loucks Street, 1:00 a.m.

• DUI, East Works Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 3:46 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 4:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, HIghway 335, 7:17 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 7:48 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 8:26 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:41

• Suspicious vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 3:01 p.m.

• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Loucks Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Assisting Sheriff office, Absaraka Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assisting other agencies, Soldier Creek Road; mile marker 4, 2:24 p.m.

• Assisting other agencies, Sugarland Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• WHP assist, I-90 Westbound; mile marker 39, Banner, 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West; mile marker 86, Dayton, 8:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West; mile marker 86, Ranchester, 8:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday

• WHP assist, I-90 Eastbound; mile marker 40, Banner, 12:07 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14; mile marker 84, Dayton, 7:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, Adkins Street, 5:00 p.m.

• 911 hang up, West 16th Street, 10:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Brook Street, Ranchester, 12:35 a.m.

• Death notification, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335; mile marker 1, 7:19 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Kleenburn Road; mile marker 1, Ranchester, 12:49 p.m.

• Animal incident, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 1:51 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Absaraka Street, 8:25 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Christine L Hughes, 51, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Enoch J Limberhand, 48, Lame Deer, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, no valid drivers license, open container by vehicle operator, interference with officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Curtis D Malli, 48, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Kenneth W Dolzadelli, 28, Sheridan, fail to pay child support, district court, arrested by SPD

• Holden G Haler, 26, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Wade V Creech, 28, Sheridan, pedestrian-under influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Zachary D Dewitt, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shaun G Oneal, 40, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Miguel C Sosa, 37, Sheridan, disorderly conduct of public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 9

