Spring Travel Expo planned for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — A Spring Travel Expo is planned for Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at Best Western Sheridan Center.

Attendees will have the chance to visit with representatives from four major travel providers and a local Brittain World Travel advisor.

One-on-one visits with each provider will be possible at 6 p.m. Formal presentations from each will take place at 7 p.m. and will be followed by more one-on-one time.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by March 4 by calling 307-672-2481 or 1-800-826-9676.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.