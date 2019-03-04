FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Spring Travel Expo planned for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — A Spring Travel Expo is planned for Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at Best Western Sheridan Center.

Attendees will have the chance to visit with representatives from four major travel providers and a local Brittain World Travel advisor.

One-on-one visits with each provider will be possible at 6 p.m. Formal presentations from each will take place at 7 p.m. and will be followed by more one-on-one time.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by March 4 by calling 307-672-2481 or 1-800-826-9676.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

