Dodgeball tournament to benefit KidsLife

SHERIDAN — Looking for an excuse to throw a ball at someone or have a great time with a group of friends? The tournament is a fun way to spend a couple hours while supporting the work of KidsLife.

Sheridan KidsLife will host its annual dodgeball tournament Saturday at Sheridan High School. The 2019 KidsLife Dodgeball Tournament is presented by Bighorn Design Studio and is offering team divisions for third grade through adults.

KidsLife is a Christian youth organization that is focused on meeting the physical and spiritual needs of youth in Sheridan, Big Horn and in the Tongue River Valley. Since 2011, KidsLife has served hundreds of youth in Sheridan County and is currently building a Youth Community Center that will serve as an after-school hangout, study area and other after-school programming for upper elementary and junior high students. The organization is funded by private donors in order to provide all these services to youth for free. The 2019 KidsLife Dodgeball Tournament presented by Bighorn Design is also a fundraiser and all proceeds will go directly to fund programming throughout the year.

Registration for the tournament is happening now through Friday, and can be done online at www.sheridankidslife.com. Teams can be six to eight players and there are also ladies and guys divisions for all ages. Youth registrations are $5 per player and adults players are $8 each. The schedule for the tournament is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for third through sixth grade and 12:30-2 p.m. for seventh grade through adults.

For more information and rules, see www.sheridankidslife.com or contact KidsLife Executive Director Ryan Koltiska at 307-751-5989 or ryan@sheridankidslife.com.