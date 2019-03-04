Almost 250 high school students to compete at Border Wars

SHERIDAN — Almost 250 high school students from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota will compete in the 17th annual Border Wars event on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheridan College. This competition allows students to prepare for their respective state FFA competitions in the spring, compete with high school students in neighboring states and experience the agriculture programs at Sheridan College firsthand.

Students will compete in one of four categories: agricultural sales, farm and ranch business management, environment and natural resources and horse judging. All events will take place in the Mars Agricultural Center, UW Watt Building and Whitney Academic Center, except for the horse judging category, which will be held at the Sheridan College AgriPark.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each contest, and the top juniors and seniors in each contest will be awarded $8,000 in total scholarships, $1,000 each. The top individual in each contest will also receive a prize.

For more information about this event, contact Mae Smith, director of agriculture, at 307-675-0541 or msmith@sheridan.edu.

The following is a rundown of the main portions of the event Wednesday:

• 9 a.m. — Welcome ceremony/president’s address (Whitney Academic Center Atrium)

• 9 a.m. — Horse judging contest

(SC AgriPark, 1 Chris LeDoux Way)

• 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Ag sales, farm and ranch business management and environment and natural resources contests

(Mars Ag Center and UW Watt Ag Building)

• 1 p.m. — Campus scavenger hunt

• 2 p.m. — Awards ceremony

(Whitney Academic Center Atrium)