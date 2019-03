CASPER — In the first two games of the state basketball championships, the Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team rallied for comeback wins. The Lady Panthers couldn’t make it three straight games, however, as their season came to a disappointing end against Cokeville Saturday evening in the 1A championship game at the Casper Events Center.

AC allowed Cokeville to score the game’s opening 14 points and could never cut the lead to single digits in a 64-40 loss.

Arvada-Clearmont finished the year 22-6 overall and advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2008. After senior and leading scorer Ashlynn Fennema went down Jan. 12 with a torn ACL in a loss to Meeteetse, the team’s record dropped to 5-5 overall. AC tallied 17 straight wins after that game, before ending one win short of its ultimate goal.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” AC head coach Sarah Walker said.