Rams wilt down the stretch, lose to Wyoming Indian

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team let one get away against Wyoming Indian in the state semifinals Friday at the Casper Events Center. The Chiefs rallied for a 54-45 victory, dropping the Rams to the third-place game against Rocky Mountain.

Big Horn held a 38-29 lead midway through the third period before settling for a 40-36 advantage ahead of the game’s final quarter. The Rams slowly saw their lead dissolve, as Big Horn didn’t score in the game’s final three minutes.

Kade VanDyken paced the Rams with 18 points, while Kade Eisele and Quinn McCafferty added eight points apiece.

The Chiefs and Indians went back and forth to the tune of 15-15 score at the end of the first quarter. Wyoming Indian poured in the first seven points of the second period, but Big Horn tallied 12 of the final 16 to claim a 27-26 edge at halftime. The Rams’ third-place game will be played at Natrona County High School Saturday at 1:30 p.m.