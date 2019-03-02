Broncs advance to region championship

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament Friday in Cheyenne. The top-seeded Broncs downed No. 3-seeded Campbell County 69-58 in the region tournament semifinals and will advance to play fellow top-seed Cheyenne East in the championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The Broncs destroyed the Thunderbirds 86-57 in the two team’s only regular-season meeting Feb. 2 in Sheridan. Tristan Bower paced Sheridan with 21 points Friday. Gus Wright added 18 points, and Sam Lecholat chipped in 12 points.

The Broncs got off to somewhat of a sluggish start. They led 18-11 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 33-24 at halftime. Sheridan created some breathing room in the third period, stretching its cushion out to 53-38 ahead of the game’s final eight minutes.

Lady Broncs’ season comes to an end

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s season came to an end Friday morning at the regional tournament in Cheyenne. The No. 3-seeded Lady Broncs fell to No. 3-seeded Laramie 45-30 in an elimination game, ending the season with a 3-19 overall record.

Annie Mitzel led Sheridan with 12 points, and Callie Rafferty added five points.

The Lady Broncs struggled offensively, failing to score double figures in any one quarter. Sheridan held a slight 9-5 edge after one quarter, but trailed 17-15 at halftime. The Lady Plainsmen extended their cushion out to 28-22 ahead of the game’s final period.