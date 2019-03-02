Local sports briefs

Hawks rally late for victory

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks rallied in dramatic fashion in the opening round of the state tournament Friday in Gillette. The No. 4-seeded Hawks netted two goals in the final minute to rally for a 4-3 victory over No. 6-seeded Cheyenne. Sheridan will continue pool play against top-seeded Jackson Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Hawks trailed 3-2 with under a minute to play in the game Friday before some late-game theatrics. Matthew Hooge, off a feed from John Billings and Toby Jacobs, leveled the game at 3 with 42 seconds left. Jacobs then played hero, netting a goal, assisted by Hooge, with just 18 seconds to play that gave Sheridan the victory.

The Capitals recorded the game’s first two scores, both in the first period. The Hawks didn’t get on the board until Blake Billings scored, on a feed from Benjamin Lavigne, late in the second period.

Sheridan will look to solve the riddle that is Jackson Saturday. The Moose had their way with Sheridan in the two regular-season matchups, downing the Hawks 6-0 on back-to-back nights in late December.

Lady Generals score road upset

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team pulled off a mild upset Friday in the opening round of the Region IX tournament. The No. 5-seeded Lady Generals defeated No. 4-seeded Gillette College at the Pronghorns Center to advance to the quarterfinals.

SC will travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Thursday to take on top-seeded Western Nebraska in the quarterfinals.

Lady Rams advance to consolation final

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain 33-20 in the consolation round of the state basketball championships Friday at the Casper Events Center.

Ahead 13-9 at half, the Lady Rams gradually extended their margin for the double-digit victory. Big Horn led 22-13 after the third quarter and put the game away in the final frame. Courtney Wallach led the Lady Rams with a game-high 15 points.

Big Horn faces Greybull in the consolation championship Saturday at 9 a.m.

Eagles season ends with loss against Wright

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team lost 75-56 to Wright in the consolation round of the state basketball championships Friday at the Casper Events Center.

The Eagles fell behind 19-7 after the first quarter and 44-21 at halftime. Jackson Clair led TR with 16 points and Nick Summers added 11.