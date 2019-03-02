Bighorn National Forest, Tongue Ranger District starts scoping process in a historic area of the mountains

The Bighorn National Forest Tongue Ranger District is accepting public comment to assess the historic Tie Flume area in the Bighorn Mountains. This process will help the BNF know what the public’s concerns and values are before the district begins vegetation treatments with the aim of creating a healthier forest ecosystem.

BNF employees have started the initial scoping process and will accept public comments on the Tie Flume Vegetation Management Project until April 6. Additional activities in the project area could include construction or reconstruction of approximately 14 miles of temporary roads. Recreation and travel management opportunities will also be identified throughout the scoping and analysis process.

Amy Ormseth, district ranger for the BNF, said the goals and objectives of the project are particularly geared toward forest vegetation and how it needs to be managed in order to allow for more resilience to insects, disease and wildfires.

The project is in the beginning stages, which includes collecting public comments, conducting baseline surveys and monitoring the forest’s vegetation, health and wildlife.

Mikayla Larrow, executive director of The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, said the Tie Flume area plays an important role in the history of the Bighorn Mountains. Decades ago, the Bighorns were a popular area to harvest logs for railroad ties, but the best logs were found high in the mountains. So workers decided to build a flume — which along with water, would carry the ties down the mountain.

After evaluating comments, BNF employees will create a treatment plan for a targeted area of Tie Flume to help restore vegetation.

The U.S. Forest Service staff use different types of treatments for restoration, for example commercial timber sales, firewood permits, post and pole permits. Ormseth said some areas may need a prescribed burn, which is used to help reinvigorate the forest ecosystem.

“We’re trying to get ahead with the start of this project so that we can keep our forest in a very healthy condition that maybe lessens the potential for something like that to happen,” Ormseth said of Mountain Pine Beetle devastation in other areas of the state and country.

After the comments are collected, other steps in the project review process may include having an archaeologist survey the land to make sure all areas that are identified for treatments are cleared for heritage resources, Ormseth said.

“The area sits on top of the Tongue River watershed, which is the main water supply for Dayton and Ranchester,” Ormseth said. “It is an important resource for everyone and another reason for conducting these types of projects.”