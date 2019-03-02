Health insurance parity bill a step towards reducing behavioral health care costs

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Bill 211, a mental health and substance abuse parity bill, into law this week, which officials say is a step toward reducing costs for mental health and substance abuse treatments.

The bill essentially brings Wyoming’s state laws into accordance with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equality Act, which President George. W. Bush signed into law in 2008 and requires health insurance companies to cover physical health treatments and behavioral health treatments equally.

Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center Chief Executive Officer Paul Demple said the federal law and new state statute help ensure that insurance companies treat behavioral health care as an essential service.

“Insurance companies traditionally — and this is what we’re trying to get away from — see mental health and substance abuse issues as just extraneous and extra things and not primary medical issues,” Demple said. “What parity laws are designed to do is say, ‘Wait a minute, mental health and substance abuse issues are primary issues.’”

Although the primary beneficiaries of the new legislation will be Wyoming health insurance holders, the bill will assist clinics like the NWMHC as well.

The NWMHC is a community health center, which means it cannot turn away patients because they cannot afford treatment. When insurance companies pay reduced rates for mental health treatments, community mental health centers have to absorb a larger share of treatment costs.

“Even if somebody has insurance, there is no guarantee they are going to cover (our service) and if they do, they cover it at low rates,” Demple said.

Demple said the average payment the NWMHC receives from insurance companies is about $38, while the average cost of treating a patient is $120. Community mental health centers in the state continue to operate through state subsidies, which means their operating budgets are vulnerable to fluctuations of Wyoming’s volatile revenue stream.

Historically, Wyoming statutes have not enforced insurance parity for mental health care. Late last year, ParityTrack — a group of health care advocates that measures the effectiveness of health insurance parity statutes in states throughout the U.S.— graded each state on their compliance with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equality Act and gave Wyoming a failing grade.

Tom Glause, the insurance commissioner of the Wyoming Department of Insurance, said the new legislation will give his office more authority to enforce mental health care parity, but noted that his office regulates a relatively small slice of the state’s insurance market.

Large-group insurance plans are regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor while programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Veteran’s Affairs benefits are also federally regulated under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equality Act.

Glause said his office is primarily responsible for regulating plans on the individual and small-group insurance plans market.

“When you look at the pie-chart, most states regulate about 15 to 16 percent of the total market,” Glause said. “We’re at about 15 percent.”

With the passage of the bill, Glause said his office will begin reviewing insurance plans registered with it to ensure they offer coverage parity for mental health treatments. In addition, the office will investigate parity complaints and can assess fines of no more than $5,000 for a single violation and not more than $50,000 in aggregate in a one-year period to companies found to be in violation of the new parity statute.

Though a modest gain, Demple said the bill is a step toward tackling a larger stigma.

“We’ve got a long ways to go in terms of people really seeing that depression and schizophrenia and addictions aren’t choices — they’re medical illnesses,” Demple said.