New discoveries: Nonprofit aims to permanently fill niche with education, fun for families

SHERIDAN — Jan Miller remembered her son Rick working on a science project in fifth grade. She didn’t know if he could successfully make a parabolic dish and urged him to consider something more simple.

Despite the difficulty, Rick Miller pulled it off and earned an A on the project.

“I’ve seen him always challenge himself,” Jan Miller said. “… He has his own plans, he has his thoughts, he knows what he wants to do.”

The self-determination shown at a young age has continued for Rick Miller. He has three daughters and holds multiple jobs, working at the post office and also owning an entertainment business for special events.

His mother said Rick Miller is more focused in life when he has to juggle various things.

“The more he has going on, you think, ‘Oh, he’s going to fall short somewhere else,’ and it hasn’t happened yet,” Jan Miller said.

Rick Miller is in the midst of spearheading another project to open a permanent location where children and families can receive an enjoyable education. The building, called the 307 Discovery Center, should open on Broadway Street in July or August in the location currently occupied by Great Foundations, a preschool and daycare center.

Rick Miller previously worked at Great Foundations for about six years. He missed being around children and wanted to do something like that again. The 307 Discovery Center aims to resemble a children’s museum and serve as a go-to spot for people of all ages to gather. Miller is the organization’s president and said the building — measuring more than 4,000 square feet — will include a birthday room and different exhibits focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

“A lot of friends and family and stuff, they want something to do, and other than catching a special event, there’s nothing that you can consistently go to,” Rick Miller said.

The 307 Discovery Center gained tax-exempt status in May 2018. For several months after that, the four-person board spent time figuring out bylaws, costs and layout plans. They also talked with similar entities in Billings, Casper and Gillette for ideas.

Rick Miller said the toughest part has been the time management. Jan Miller, the board secretary, previously worked with the Boy Scouts for 25 years but said the past few months have involved new experiences for everyone.

“We’re learning the new aspects of what it takes to be a nonprofit and along with wanting to create a children’s museum,” Jan Miller said. “It’s kind of double duty there, trying to figure out our roles.”

The board members have shifted their focus to fundraising and grant writing in recent months, a time-consuming process. Some of the educational displays they considered cost more than anticipated, forcing them to find other options.

To potentially alleviate those costs, the 307 Discovery Center will host a creative STEM exhibit competition in early May at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, where people can design any gadget or display of their choosing. At the end, participants can keep the exhibits or donate them to the discovery center.

When it opens, the center will likely operate three or four days per week. The nonprofit hopes to eventually work with Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan College. Miller said other potential partnerships include Phorge Makerspace and Sheridan Travel and Tourism. Miller hopes memberships and admissions can provide the revenue to pay for building expenses.

“Once we’re operational, we want to be self-sustainable,” Miller said.

More challenges lie ahead before the children’s museum opens its doors, but that is nothing new for Rick Miller and its board members.